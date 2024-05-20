Unlock Your True Potential With Shiela Little's Empowering New Book, Stop It Now

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Saginaw, MI 20th May 2024] - Are you tired of feeling trapped by self-doubt and the relentless pursuit of perfection? Shiela Little, Founder & CEO of Shaping Solutions offers a beacon of hope with her transformative new book, "Stop It Now." Drawing from over 20 years of experience as a clinical therapist and business psychologist, Shiela shares her own personal journey to inspire readers to break free from the chains of shame and embrace a life of authenticity and fulfillment.

In "Stop It Now," Little candidly shares her own journey, highlighting the detrimental impact of shame and the struggle for self-acceptance. From navigating early success to confronting the toll of overachievement in her thirties, her story resonates with readers seeking to break free from the shackles of doubt and insecurity.

More than just a book, however, "Stop It Now" serves as a guidepost for individuals seeking to reclaim control over their lives. Through a blend of personal anecdotes and professional insights, Little offers practical strategies for establishing healthy boundaries and embracing the joy of living authentically.

Whether you feel trapped on a hamster wheel of ceaseless striving or yearn for a life filled with purpose,“Stop it Now” offers the tools you need to rewrite your narrative, unlock your true potential, and take back the leading role in your own life story.

“Stop it Now” is available for purchase from Amazon and other reputable online booksellers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LaShay LaRue

Shaping Solutions

...