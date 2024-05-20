Earthquake Of Magnitude 4 Hits Ladakh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh/Jammu- A magnitude-4 earthquake struck the Union territory of Ladakh on Monday, officials said.
They said there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in Leh at 5.49 am.
