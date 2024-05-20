Fire Engulfs Forest Area In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A fire broke out in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, prompting the authorities and local volunteers to swing into action, officials said.
The blaze erupted in the Gangra forest area and rapidly spread over a large expanse of land, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The Forest department and the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services, alongside local volunteers, have launched an extensive firefighting operation.
There are no reports of any casualty or injury, officials said and added that the operation to douse the blaze is still underway.
