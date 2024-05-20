Iran Names Chief Nuclear Negotiator Bagheri Kani Acting FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's government on Monday appointed the country's veteran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister, after the death of his predecessor Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, which also killed President Ebrahim Raisi.

Bagheri Kani has been named acting foreign minister while also serving as foreign ministry undersecretary for at least three months until a new foreign minister is appointed, state-run IRNA news agency cited government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi as saying.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with his foreign minister were killed on Sunday when a helicopter transporting them crashed in a mountainous area near the border with Azerbaijan. (end)

