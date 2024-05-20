Israeli Occupation Army Commits 10 Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian health authorities announced on Monday that the Israeli occupation army committed 10 massacres against Palestinians in multiple governorates in Gaza, resulting in 106 martyrs and 176 injuries in the past 24 hours.

In the daily reports, the health authorities stated that in the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation army's aggression resulted in many deaths and injuries and that many victims are still under the rubble, unreachable by ambulances and civil defense teams.

Since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7, the death toll has risen to 35,562 martyrs and 79,652 injuries.

The Israeli occupation army continues its aggression on Gaza by air, sea and land, with incursions into Rafah city in the south of Gaza, as well as Jabalia refugee camp in the north of Gaza, alongside a ground incursion east of Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, where the occupation carried out a series of explosions targeting entire residential blocks in all areas of incursions. (end)

