ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Occupation's PM Netanyahu

KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) Monday said it is seeking arrest warrants for the head of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu, and his defense minister Yoav Gallant.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan in a statement said he has "reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the Minister of Defense of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023."

Khan said that the evidence collected by his office "shows that Israel has intentionally and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival."

However, the ICC prosecutor is also seeking arrest warrants for Yahya Sinwar (Head of the Islamic Resistance Movement ("Hamas") in the Gaza Strip), Mohammad Diab Ibrahim AL-MASRI, more commonly known as DEIF (Commander-in-Chief of the military wing of Hamas, known as the Al-Qassam Brigades), and Ismail Haniyah (Head of Hamas Political Bureau) for "war crimes and crimes against humanity committed "on the territory of Israel and the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 7 October 2023."

The ICC is based in the Dutch city of The Hague. (end)

