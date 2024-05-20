Al Hassan Industrial Estate Accounts For 90% Of Irbid Exports, Says Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 20 (Petra) -- Director of Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE), Hani Thiabat, said Monday a keen royal interest in the facility aims to boost job-generating investments, localize investments in the northern region and enhance the competitiveness of the national product.In an interview with Petra, Thiabat highlighted HIE's status as a key incubator of industrial investments in the north of Jordan, adding that about 90 percent of Irbid's industrial exports came from the estate's 134 industrial companies, which offer diverse products.He said HIE hosts companies with an investment volume of approximately JD430 million, spanning various nationalities, including 79 Jordanian, 28 Arab, 13 foreign, 12 Jordanian-Arab and two Jordanian-foreign investments. Their exports access markets worldwide, including Arab, Asian and European countries and North America.The investments in HIE have created around 31,000 job opportunities across various sectors, with 6,000 for Jordanians, Thiabat added.Thiabat also highlighted the fourth expansion project, which began in 2019 at a cost of over JD4 million and includes the development of industrial areas and buildings, noting an occupancy of 99 percent in the expanded area.Hani Abu Hassan, President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, noted "a significant" growth in the governorate's exports despite regional and international challenges, citing exports of $1.4 billion last year.He also referred to agreements signed between industrial firms and universities, which provide training and employment opportunities for students as well as opportunities for university laboratories for development of the sector.