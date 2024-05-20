               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sultan Of Oman Arrives In Amman Wednesday On State Visit


5/20/2024 10:02:55 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will begin a two-day state visit to Jordan on Wednesday after His Majesty King Abdullah II invited him.
A senior delegation will accompany Sultan Haitham on his visit.

MENAFN20052024000117011021ID1108235178


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search