Sultan Of Oman Arrives In Amman Wednesday On State Visit

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will begin a two-day state visit to Jordan on Wednesday after His Majesty King Abdullah II invited him.A senior delegation will accompany Sultan Haitham on his visit.

