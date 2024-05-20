Jordan Seeks To Evacuate Jordanian Medical Staff Stuck In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday said it seeks to evacuate volunteer Jordanian doctors and nurses stuck in Gaza to Jordan "as quickly as possible."According to a statement, Ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is following up on the conditions of Jordanian doctors and nurses stuck in Gaza that had volunteered to help provide medical care to our Gazan brothers at the European Hospital in Gaza after the Israeli army occupied the Rafah crossing."