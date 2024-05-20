Funeral Rites For Raisi To Start Tuesday: Iran State Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Funeral rites for Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash will start on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Tabriz, state media reported.

"The funeral ceremonies for the president and his companions will take place Tuesday at 9:30 am local time (0600 GMT) in Tabriz", the official IRNA news agency said, adding that Raisi's body will later be taken to Tehran.

