Raj Ex-Minister’S Nephew Booked For Vandalising Club, Damaging Private Vehicles In Jaipur

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs against former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas' nephew Harsh and nine of his associates on Monday.

Police said that the FIRs against Harsh and his friends were filed for allegedly vandalising a private club in Jaipur, thrashing the security staff and smashing windows of cars parked in a residential colony in Vidyalapuri area.

The first FIR was filed based on a complaint by the club staff and CCTV footage shared by the club manager, said police.

The incident was reported past midnight on Sunday and medical examination of the victims has been done.

Due to the imposition of SC-ST Section in the case, the investigation has been handed over to ACP Ashok Nagar Balaram Choudhary.

Club bouncer Sandeep Maurya filed a report at Vidhayakpuri Police Station alleging that around 10-15 people including Harsh came to the club to assault security manager Pratap Singh on Sunday night and vandalised the club.

A female security guard Khusma and other bouncers in the club were also beaten up.

When Kartik Singh, a club member who was already present there, intervened on seeing the fight, he was also thrashed. The miscreants abused security manager Pratap Singh and threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that his nephew had no role in the incident.

ACP Ashok Nagar Balaram Choudhary said,“A case has been registered against all the named accused on the report of Sandeep Maurya, and the medical treatment of the victims has been done.”

Meanwhile Sub-Inspector Hemlata Sharma confirmed to IANS that another FIR has been filed at Vaishali Nagar Police Station as Harsh with a few friends reached the residence of Kartik Singh and broke the windows of his three vehicles parked outside.