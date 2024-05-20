(MENAFN- Total Communications) For further press information please contact:



Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Tel: + 971 50 6459647 / +971505514693

Email: ... / ...



Report on impact of smoking in Middle East to stress

need for investment in harm reduction



Health expert will reveal data at Global Vape Forum pointing to coming tide of cancers, cardiovascular disease and stroke



Dubai, UAE, 20th May, 2024: A new report to be released next month on the impact of smoking in the Middle East is expected to stress the need for investment in harm reduction to address a coming tide of cancers, cardiovascular disease and stroke by 2050.



Dr. Derek Yach, a global health expert with more than 30-years of experience in tackling a wide range of health issues, will deliver the report at the inaugural Global Vape Forum taking place in Dubai from 12-14 June.



It is the result of intensive research by the leading tobacco control advisor, who is a former World Health Organization (WHO) cabinet director and executive director for noncommunicable diseases and mental health.



“The report will deliver strong new data on lives that could be saved for seven countries, including the UAE, by 2050,” said Dr. Yach. “This new event allows global experts, including scientists, professors, medical professionals, and industry leaders, to share and discuss crucial information.”



Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Global Vape Forum is co-located with the World Vape Show Dubai, and will be staged in a dedicated conference theatre separate from the show floor.



Dr Yach has played a central role in tobacco control for decades, firstly in his home country of South Africa in getting early legislation adopted by the Mandela government. He also steered development of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, and launched the Foundation for a Smoke Free World.



Among the other 40 delegates taking part in three days of panel discussions and keynotes will be one of the co-authors of his report, public health researcher Dr Cheryl K. Olson. Her recent work has examined the role of religion in encouraging smoking cessation, potentially reaching groups that conventional methods have failed to help.



The forum is expected to include a spirited debate on the controversial subject of nicotine pouches, and whether the UAE should follow the approach of Saud Arabia, which has given Badael, a newly founded company owned by the Public Investment Fund, two years market exclusivity to sell the product.



Currently, there is no regulatory framework in the UAE governing the sales of nicotine pouches. But Dr Nveed Chaudhary, Vice President of Dubai-based health tech company, Medad Technology, says that without clear and decisive regulation, there is a significant risk that the issues with use of nicotine seen in the USA and Europe may be repeated.



“Nicotine pouches represent the latest line of defence in helping smokers quit smoking,” he said. We need to be absolutely sure that nicotine pouches are designed, marketed and sold to current adult smokers who are unable to quit smoking.



“They should not be promoted as a lifestyle choice. They are a fantastic tool to help smokers. Any diluting of the messages surrounding this has the potential to result in uncontrolled sales, and increases the risk of nicotine naïve users, including children, to start using them. In the long-term, that would be detrimental to public health in the region.”



Jake Nixon, Event Director of the World Vape Show, said: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural Global Vape Forum alongside the esteemed World Vape Show Dubai. The event represents a new frontier in knowledge dissemination and collaboration within the vaping community, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage with top-tier experts."



Mohammad Agrabawi, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, ANDS said: “Once again, it is a great pleasure to partner with the World Vape Show in Dubai, and this year we are proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the first of its kind Global Vape Forum.



“The Forum represents a chance to meet and discuss harm reduction and scientific updates, providing an outlook on how these products are helping adult smokers quit smoking conventional cigarettes.”





Ends





MENAFN20052024003978010488ID1108235066