MANDARIN ORIENTAL, DOHA MARKS WORLD BEE DAY

Doha, May 20, 2024 – Renowned for its steadfast dedication to sustainable practices, Mandarin Oriental, Doha proudly celebrates World Bee Day on May 20. From educational workshops to specialty spa treatments, room amenities and delicacies, the hotel will be humming with activity as part of the Group's commitment to promoting biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness.



Mandarin Oriental, Doha, for the past 4 years, has managed 15 active beehives across Qatar in collaboration with Bu Saif’s Apiary, harvesting its own natural Malika Honey. Named after the Arabic word for ‘Queen,’ Malika Honey is derived from the nectar of the fragrant blooms of the indigenous Sidr tree. This initiative not only underscores Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to environmental stewardship, but also enriches guests’ culinary experience. Malika Honey's unique flavours can be sampled in sweet treats such as the Malika Honey Cake from The Mandarin Cake Shop and the Lavender Honey Peach Sorbet from Gelato.



Expanding on its ongoing beekeeping initiative, the hotel now warmly invites students from Qatar Academy Msheireb to participate in educational sessions at Gelato. Guided by the hotel’s culinary team, students will discover the crucial role bees play in biodiversity and learn about sustainable practices in honey production on the occasion of World Bee Day.



In addition, guests at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha are invited to indulge in the luxurious HydraFacial treatment, enhanced with Beta HD featuring honey extract. This renowned, non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment, suitable for all skin types, deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates. Infused with antioxidant properties and enriched with the natural healing and moisturising benefits of honey extract, the treatment revitalises and nourishes the skin, reflecting Mandarin Oriental’s holistic approach to sustainability.



“Sustainability is not just a principle but a practice that guides every facet of our operations at Mandarin Oriental, Doha," states Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager. "World Bee Day is a special occasion for us, offering a platform to showcase our environmental stewardship and deepen our engagement with the community. It's a day where we can educate, inspire, and connect, particularly with young minds, highlighting the vital role bees play in sustaining our ecosystem. Our activities today reinforce our commitment to a sustainable future.”







