Trimble’s advanced construction technology set to transform GCC projects ahead of EXPO 2030

May 20, 2024: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leader in construction technology, is poised to revolutionise the construction industry in the GCC region ahead of Riyadh Expo 2030. With its advanced suite of solutions, the company is paving the path for the development of state-of-the-art projects in the region. With various construction companies set to leverage the advanced solutions offered by Trimble, the company is bolstering its efforts to further integrate its range of innovative technologies in GCC region’s construction market.

Leveraging its long-standing potential in connected construction and Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology, Trimble has redefined the standards of large-scale construction project execution and completion. The company’s broad suite of software services includes Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Tekla PowerFab, Tekla Model Sharing for Tekla Structures, and Trimble Connect.

Additionally, Trimble provides a wide range of MEP products for complete project information management that transforms workflows from the office to the field. An Award-Winning Common Data Environment, Viewpoint For Projects is a powerful construction management tool that enables businesses to manage project documentation and communications. Viewpoint Field View ensures productivity by cutting administrative work back in the office. The line-up of Trimble’s software solutions has been instrumental in optimising operations, ensuring cost-effectiveness, and timely delivery of projects.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia’s construction market is expected to reach USD 91.36 billion by 2029, a rise from an estimated USD 70.33 billion in 2024. With several projects in the pipeline, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37 per cent throughout the projected period. The market is presently being driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 national development policy, which aims to diversify and privatise the staggering economy of the Kingdom.

The GCC’s construction market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5 per cent between 2024 and 2029, from an estimated USD 169.3 billion in 2024 to USD 216.8 billion by 2029. The region’s project market is still thriving despite of the challenges it confronted including inflation, geopolitical unrest and global pandemics. Contractors, suppliers and engineering firms are seamlessly adapting to the rapidly evolving market conditions by leveraging latest technological innovations from industry pioneers such as Trimble.



Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions Middle East said: “With the surging demand of construction projects for different purposes such as tourism, large scale events, economic plans and more, the Middle East and GCC region offers vast opportunities for innovation and growth in the sector. In this evolving industry landscape, our state-of-the-art construction technology solutions play a significant role. The tailor-made solutions aid in addressing unique challenges faced by projects in the dynamic industry landscape. Stakeholders can leverage innovative technological solutions by Trimble to improve productivity, optimise resource utilisation and deliver projects of exceptional quality with efficiency.”



In line with Saudi Arabia’s aim to expand its economy, a number of significant projects are underway, which are expected to be completed before Expo 2030. These projects include Jeddah Tower, NEOM, Red Sea Global, Knowledge Economic City, King Abdullah Economic City, Masar Makkah, AlUla, the Qiddiya project, among others. The development of these projects presents substantial opportunities for Trimble to showcase its innovative solutions and contribute to their successful completion.



Currently, the Kingdom is expediating Riyadh Metro’s development, a USD 22.5 billion project that will have six metro lines connecting 85 stations across a 176 km network. During its initial phase, the project is expected to streamline daily transportation for 1.2 million passengers and later expand to 3.6 million at its full capacity. The project, which leverages Trimble’s cutting-edge technologies, is anticipated to be completed by this year.



Trimble plays a key role in the successful execution of the Riyadh Metro project. In 2017, various hardware and software solutions provided by Trimble were used to implement the unique architectural structure of the Western Station, renowned for its ‘Sand dunes in the desert’ design. These advanced solutions helped attain the desired level of detail without any model-based design.



With the preparation for Expo 2030 Riyadh gaining momentum, Trimble is set to forge new partnership deals with stakeholders across the GCC region. Through its efforts, the company seeks to ensure seamless execution of projects while meeting highest standards of quality.





