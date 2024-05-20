Amir Issues Order To Restructure Qatar Museums Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. (27) of 2024 restructuring the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Museums Authority.

The decision stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Museums Authority be restructured, headed by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater as Vice-Chairman, along with the membership of:

- His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al-Muhannadi

- His Excellency Mishal bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud

- His Excellency Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al-Kharji

- Abdullah Ahmed Al-Najjar

- Engineer Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Jaidah

- A representative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education

- A representative of the Ministry of Social Development and Family

The decision stipulated that it be implemented, effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.



