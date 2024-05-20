Amir Issues Decisions Appointing New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 28 of 2024, appointing Abdullah Hussein Mohamed Jaber as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 29 of 2024, appointing Shaheen Ali Khalfan Al Bati Al Kaabi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

His Highness issued Amiri Decision No. 30 of 2024, appointing Tariq Othman Abdulrahman Al Othman Fakhroo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cuba.

The decisions are effective starting from their date of issue, and are to be published in the official gazette.