Israeli Occupation Authority Steps Up Home Demolitions In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 20 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation authority on Monday handed orders for the demolition of two homes and cessation of construction work in five others in the West Bank town of Nellin, west of Ramallah.The occupation army stormed the town and handed out the notifications, the local municipal council said in a statement.Last month, the occupation authority carried out about three dozen demolitions, including businesses, homes and agricultural facilities, and handed out 18 demolition orders in Ramallah, Salfit and Hebron, according to Palestinian sources.Meanwhile, mayor of Aqraba Salah Jaber said an Israeli army force stormed into the town, near Nablus in the northern West Bank, today and an army bulldozer raised a car wash.