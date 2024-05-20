South Korea's exports of instant noodles exceed USD100M in April amid Hallyu wave

(MENAFN) In a momentous achievement, South Korea's export industry has witnessed a significant surge in the sales of instant noodles, locally known as "ramyun," surpassing the USD100 million mark for the first time in April. This remarkable milestone reflects the widespread global fascination with Korean culture and cuisine, driving a substantial increase in demand for South Korean food products. According to the latest data from the Korean Customs Agency, April's export figures soared to an impressive USD108.6 million, marking a substantial 46.8 percent surge compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. This remarkable growth rate stands as the fastest recorded since May 2022, underscoring the burgeoning popularity of South Korean culinary delights on the international stage.



The significance of this achievement is underscored by reports from Yonhap News, highlighting that this is the inaugural instance of monthly export values surpassing the coveted USD100 million threshold. The surge in ramyun exports further solidifies South Korea's position as a major player in the global food market. Last year's records depict a similar upward trajectory, with South Korea recording a staggering USD952 million in ramyun exports, marking a substantial 24.4 percent increase over the figures from 2022. Buoyed by this exponential growth, industry experts and analysts predict that this year's exports are poised to surpass the USD1 billion mark, signifying a remarkable milestone for South Korea's export economy.



Leading the charge in this flourishing market is Samyang Foods, one of the prominent players in the instant noodle industry. The company reported an extraordinary 57 percent year-on-year increase in sales, amounting to a staggering 385.7 billion won (USD284.5 million) in the first quarter alone. This impressive surge in sales underscores the robust demand for South Korean instant noodles, both domestically and internationally. As South Korea continues to harness the power of its cultural exports through the Hallyu wave, the success of its instant noodle industry serves as a testament to the global appeal of Korean cuisine and culture, further cementing its position on the world stage. With projections pointing towards continued growth and expansion, South Korea's instant noodle exports are poised to make an indelible mark on the global culinary landscape for years to come.

