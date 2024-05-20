Man Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Stepnohirsk In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the frontline town of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy shelling. Civilian houses were damaged.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers shelled the frontline town of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, and killed a man. The Russians fired at civilian houses again... There is destruction," the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported, a woman was wounded in Stepnohirsk on Saturday, May 18.