National Guard Knocking Russians Out Of Forest Strips In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Guard posted raw footage showing the ongoing efforts to dislodge Russian invasion forces from forest strips across Kharkiv region.

That's according to the National Guard press service, Ukrinform reports.

The National Guard noted that on the Kharkiv axis, enemy troops have been trying to hide from reconnaissance and attack drones in forest strips or among other greenery.

"However, the special operations forces with the Omega unit's 2nd detachment are closely monitoring these movements by the Russians, delivering high-precision hits using FPV drones," reads the caption to the corresponding video posted on social media.

Photo: National Guard / Facebook