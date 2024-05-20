CBA Explores Role Of New Market Players In Advancing Digital Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The role of new market players in expanding the implementationof digital payment solutions was discussed at the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, citing theCBA.
In this regard, the Director General of the Central Bank, FaridOsmanov, met with representatives of the Azerbaijan FintexAssociation.
While discussing the development trends of the fintechecosystem, F. Osmanov touched upon key points regarding increasingaccessibility to payment services and strengthening the role of newmarket players in expanding the implementation of digital paymentsolutions.
During the meeting, there was also an exchange of ideasregarding the special regulatory regime of the CBA and itscapabilities.
