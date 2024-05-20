Iran's economy gets under pressure amid U.S. sanctions, foreign tensions during Raisi's tenure

(MENAFN) The Iranian economy has been under significant pressure due to ongoing US sanctions and the repercussions of various external tensions in which Iran has been involved, either directly or indirectly. These issues were prominent throughout the tenure of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in a mountainous area near the border with Azerbaijan.



Raisi, who took office on August 3, 2021, succeeding President Hassan Rouhani, also served as the First Deputy Chairman of the Leadership Council of Experts. His presidency, though cut short, was marked by critical developments, both positive and negative, impacting the country's economy. His policies and strategic movements diverged from those of his predecessor, reflecting a relatively different approach.



During Raisi's era, which garnered substantial support from various sectors within Iran, Tehran saw its first direct military confrontation with Israel. This occurred last April when Iran launched drones and missiles against Israel, prompting a swift retaliatory response from the Israeli forces. These events underscored the heightened state of external tensions during Raisi's leadership, adding to the economic strain from sanctions and contributing to the complex geopolitical landscape Iran navigated during his time in office.

