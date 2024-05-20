China's "new third board" firms boost focus on innovation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, companies listed on China's "new third board," a vital financing platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), have recently intensified their focus on innovation, marking a notable acceleration in their drive towards technological advancement and growth. The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) announced on Monday that a total of 226 companies have transitioned to the board's innovation layer, underscoring the robust momentum of innovation within the SME sector.



The NEEQ innovation layer is specifically designed to cater to sci-tech innovation companies, featuring distinct thresholds for profitability, revenue, and capitalization. Notably, companies listed on this layer are positioned as potential candidates for eventual migration to the higher-level Beijing Stock Exchange, symbolizing their strategic importance within the broader capital market ecosystem.



Among the newly upgraded companies, a noteworthy portion boasts impressive financial metrics, with over half reporting net profits exceeding 30 million yuan (approximately 4.22 million U.S. dollars). Moreover, 73 companies have been recognized as national innovative SMEs, while three are actively engaged in high-tech industries such as genetic testing and new drug research and development. This diverse mix of enterprises underscores the dynamism and breadth of innovation across various sectors within China's SME landscape.



Crucially, the latest cohort of companies exhibits distinct characteristics characterized by both high profitability and robust growth trajectories, as highlighted by the NEEQ. For instance, the average operating income and net profit of these entities in 2023 significantly outpaced those of the broader board, demonstrating their resilience and potential for value creation.



Looking ahead, the NEEQ is keen to leverage the expertise and capabilities of these innovative enterprises to further enhance the quality and depth of the innovation layer. With over 2,000 companies currently listed on this platform, the NEEQ remains committed to providing robust support and fostering a conducive environment for the development of SMEs in the capital market.

