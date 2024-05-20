PBOC conducts USD281.52M of 7-day reverse repurchase agreements

(MENAFN) On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) initiated a financial maneuver by conducting 2 billion yuan (approximately 281.52 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, commonly known as reverse repos. These transactions were executed at an interest rate of 1.8 percent. The primary objective behind this move, as articulated by the PBOC in a statement, is to maintain liquidity at a reasonable and sufficient level within the banking system.



Reverse repos entail the central bank purchasing securities, such as government bonds, from commercial banks through a competitive bidding process. This action injects liquidity into the banking system temporarily, as the commercial banks exchange their securities for cash. Importantly, these transactions are conducted with the understanding that the central bank will repurchase the securities from the commercial banks at a future date, typically after a specified period, at an agreed-upon price.



By engaging in reverse repos, the PBOC aims to manage liquidity dynamics in the financial system, ensuring that there is an adequate supply of funds available to meet the needs of banks and support economic activity. This strategy allows the central bank to exert control over short-term interest rates and stabilize market conditions, contributing to the overall stability and functionality of the monetary system. The PBOC's proactive approach to liquidity management reflects its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth while safeguarding financial stability.

MENAFN20052024000045015839ID1108234804