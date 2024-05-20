Police declares injuries of 11 citizens in mass shooting in US coastal city Savannah

(MENAFN) A troubling incident unfolded just before midnight on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, as a mass shooting left 11 individuals injured, as reported by the local police department. The incident occurred in Ellis Square, a bustling tourist destination located in the downtown area, and is believed to have erupted from an altercation between two women.



Thankfully, all 11 adult victims received medical attention for their injuries, and there have been no reported fatalities, according to a statement issued by the Savannah Police Department on Sunday. However, this incident is just one in a series of recent shootings that have plagued the coastal city.



Tragically, two separate shootings on Saturday night resulted in fatalities, claiming the lives of one adult male and one male juvenile, while also injuring another male juvenile, as confirmed by the Savannah Police Department.



In response to the escalating violence, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has emphasized the urgent need for reasonable gun control laws, citing the proliferation of firearms as a contributing factor to these tragic incidents.



The grim statistics underscore the severity of the situation, with Savannah witnessing a notable increase in homicides compared to the same period last year. According to data provided by the local police department, the city has already recorded 12 homicides so far this year, a stark rise from just one during the equivalent period in 2023, up until May 11th. These figures highlight the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address the root causes of violence and ensure the safety and well-being of Savannah's residents.

