Used cars sales in China increase 14.68 percent last month

(MENAFN) In April, China's used vehicle market witnessed a notable surge in sales, with transactions jumping by 14.68 percent year-on-year, according to industry data released by the China Automobile Dealers Association. The robust performance saw approximately 1.68 million used vehicles exchanged hands, amounting to a total transaction value of 111.1 billion yuan (approximately 15.64 billion U.S. dollars).



Several factors contributed to this rapid expansion in sales. Firstly, the growth in consumer demand played a pivotal role, reflecting a heightened interest in purchasing used vehicles among Chinese consumers. Additionally, robust business promotion activities further stimulated market activity, while the country's policy support for trade-ins of consumer goods provided an additional boost to sales.



Over the first four months of the year, the data revealed a consistent upward trend, with approximately 6.28 million used vehicles changing hands in China, marking a 9.42 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



Looking ahead, the China Automobile Dealers Association anticipates continued momentum in the used vehicle market in May. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by expectations of further implementation of trade-in promotion policies, an increase in local promotion activities, and the staging of auto shows, all of which are poised to drive higher transaction volumes in the coming months. This forecast underscores the resilience and dynamism of China's used vehicle market, which continues to be a key driver of economic activity and consumer spending in the automotive sector.

MENAFN20052024000045015839ID1108234802