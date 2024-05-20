Three Gorges Reservoir area in China sees remarkable transformation in tourism landscape

(MENAFN) The Three Gorges Reservoir area in China has seen a remarkable transformation in its tourism landscape, offering visitors a diverse range of experiences and sparking new avenues for consumption growth. Travelers now have the option to explore the region by water, land, or air, with Fengjie County in Chongqing Municipality introducing low-altitude helicopter tours this year, providing a unique perspective for tourists to admire the breathtaking scenery of Kuimen, the gateway to the majestic gorges of the Yangtze River.



For tourists like Zhang Lu, the allure of the Three Gorges Reservoir area lies in its combination of stunning natural landscapes and rich historical and cultural heritage. The opportunity to witness firsthand the magnificent views immortalized in ancient Chinese poetry adds a layer of depth to the travel experience.



Moreover, tourism in the area has transcended traditional daytime activities, offering captivating nighttime attractions such as the cliff light show in Wushan County and the illuminated ancient streets of Wanzhou District. This expansion of tourism offerings not only enhances the overall visitor experience but also contributes to the vibrancy of the region's leisure and entertainment scene.



The significant improvements in infrastructure and services over the past decade have not gone unnoticed by visitors like Tuo Lixin, who acknowledges the refreshing evolution of consumption scenarios in the area. With 59 scenic spots newly rated as national A-level tourist attractions in the past five years, the Three Gorges Reservoir area in Chongqing has witnessed a surge in tourism activity. In 2023 alone, Chongqing's portion of the area welcomed approximately 11.26 million overnight tourists and generated a tourism-added value of about 21.62 billion yuan (approximately 3 billion U.S. dollars), marking substantial year-on-year increases of 38.2 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively. These figures underscore the growing popularity and economic significance of tourism in the region, highlighting its potential as a thriving destination for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

