New York holds annual ceremony for Asian, Pacific cultural heritage

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the vibrant tapestry of New York City's cultural landscape was on full display as residents from diverse ethnic backgrounds came together to celebrate Asian and Pacific culture at the 3rd Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Cultural and Heritage Parade in Midtown Manhattan. Against the backdrop of the bustling Sixth Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Manhattan, hundreds of participants representing over 70 organizations showcased their rich cultural heritage under the theme of "Unity is the Foundation of Peace."



The parade offered a colorful mosaic of cultural attractions from countries such as China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and many others, captivating the thousands of spectators, both local and international, who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the festivities. Organized by Better Chinatown USA, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the improvement of New York City's Chinatown, the parade drew distinguished guests including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping, Consul General of Bangladesh in New York Najmul Huda, and representatives from various Asian and Pacific countries.



In a statement shared on social media, Consul General Huang Ping emphasized the importance of promoting inclusiveness, diversity, mutual understanding, and friendship, all of which contribute to building a better future for New York City. Spectators like Fenny, hailing from Indonesia, expressed their admiration for the parade, highlighting its significance in showcasing diverse cultures and fostering cultural exchange.



Indeed, the AAPI Cultural and Heritage Parade serves as a platform for the vibrant AAPI community in New York City to celebrate its rich cultural tapestry and heritage. With over 1.2 million AAPI residents representing more than 30 different ethnic groups and over 50 languages, New York City stands as a testament to the beauty of diversity and the power of unity in fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

