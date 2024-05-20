Military representative: D.R. Congo’s failed coup results in 4 deaths

(MENAFN) In a thwarted coup attempt early Sunday in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), four assailants, including their ringleader, met their demise, according to Sylvain Ekenge, the spokesperson for the DRC military. Identified as "a certain Christian Malanga, a Congolese naturalized American," by Ekenge, the leader was among those killed. Additionally, approximately 40 individuals involved in the coup were apprehended, including Marcel Malanga, the son of Christian Malanga.



The attackers initiated their assault by targeting the residence of Vital Kamerhe, the DRC's deputy prime minister and a candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly. Subsequently, they breached the Palais de la Nation, which houses the offices of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, as detailed by the military spokesperson.



Christian Malanga's political background sheds light on the motive behind the attempted coup. In 2010, Malanga established the United Congolese Party, advocating for the reinstatement of the former name "Zaire" for the country. Notably, in 2017, Malanga took a significant step by establishing a government in exile in Brussels, a move that gave rise to the concept of "New Zaire."



This incident underscores the ongoing political tensions within the DRC and the persistent threat of destabilization by dissenting factions. The swift response by security forces serves as a testament to the government's commitment to maintaining stability and upholding democratic principles in the face of such challenges.

