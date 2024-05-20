American Senator claims Biden should have forgiven Trump

(MENAFN) Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has criticized President Joe Biden for allowing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, suggesting that Biden made a significant political mistake. In an interview with MSNBC, Romney stated, “Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him. I’d have pardoned President Trump. Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”



Romney, who has had numerous clashes with Trump and was a Republican presidential candidate himself, argued that Biden's decision to let prosecutors indict Trump was an “enormous error.” The indictments, related to mishandling classified documents and attempting to obstruct the transfer of power after the 2020 election, are part of four criminal cases against Trump. Trump has accused Biden and his allies of using these prosecutions to influence the 2024 presidential race.



Romney emphasized that Biden should have vigorously opposed the prosecution. “He should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” he said, adding that it ultimately benefited Trump. When questioned about the principle of allowing the Justice Department to make independent prosecutorial decisions, Romney suggested that Biden should have taken a more forceful approach, akin to former President Lyndon B. Johnson's leadership style. “If LBJ had been president, and he didn’t want something like this to happen, he’d have been all over that prosecutor saying, ‘You better not bring that forward or I’m gonna drive you out of office,’” Romney said.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234662