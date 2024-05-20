Moscow: Russia isn’t enrolling Indian nationals

(MENAFN) Russian authorities have refuted claims of recruiting Indian citizens for military service, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Addressing concerns raised by Indian media about videos purportedly showing Indians deployed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Zakharova stated that no Russian officials are involved in such recruitment efforts and that she has no information about the videos. She assured that Moscow would investigate any specific information provided.



This statement comes after India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals last week, accusing them of participating in a major human trafficking network that operated across India. The CBI reported that the network targeted unsuspecting youths with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, particularly in Russia. The traffickers, using social media platforms like YouTube and local agents, allegedly lured Indian nationals with high-paying job offers but later forced them into military roles in conflict zones against their will.



The CBI's investigation revealed that the human trafficking ring extended across multiple Indian states and beyond. One accused individual, Nijil Jobi Bensam, worked in Russia as a translator on a contract basis and is believed to be a key facilitator in recruiting Indians into the Russian military under false pretenses.

