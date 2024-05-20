New Zealand probes Indian seasonings over pollution

(MENAFN) New Zealand's food safety regulator has initiated an investigation into two of India's leading spice brands, MDH and Everest, amid concerns of potential contamination with pesticide residue. This scrutiny follows similar actions taken by other countries, including the United States, where the brands have faced scrutiny over pesticide-related issues.



India, a major exporter of spices globally, saw its spice exports reach a substantial $3.89 billion last year, making it the world's largest exporter of the commodity. Renowned for their flavor-enhancing properties and ability to season various dishes, Indian spices are a staple in kitchens worldwide.



However, recent developments have raised alarm bells regarding the safety of MDH and Everest spice products. Hong Kong suspended sales of certain spice blends from MDH and Everest due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide known to cause cancer in humans. Singapore has also taken similar action, halting sales of select Indian spices.



In response to these concerns, New Zealand Food Safety has launched an investigation into the matter, given that MDH and Everest spices are also available in the country. Acting Deputy Director General Jenny Bishop emphasized the need to ascertain the safety of these products, particularly in light of ethylene oxide's carcinogenic properties.



MDH and Everest have asserted the safety of their products, emphasizing their compliance with safety standards. Both brands have a significant international presence, exporting their spices to various regions, including the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also initiated an investigation into MDH and Everest products to determine if they contain ethylene oxide. Reports indicate that a considerable percentage of MDH spice shipments to the United States have been rejected since 2021, raising further concerns about the safety of these products.

