Indian Premier Modi vying for unprecedented third term in ongoing parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently vying for an unprecedented third term in the ongoing parliamentary elections, has shed light on his avoidance of press conferences, attributing it to his perception of the media as no longer impartial. In an interview with television channel Aaj Tak Hindi, Modi expressed his belief that journalists are now associated with their own biases, leading to a lack of neutrality in media coverage. He lamented the transformation of the media from a faceless entity providing analysis to one where personal preferences are apparent.



Modi's avoidance of unscripted moments is well-documented, with the prime minister notably refraining from holding solo press conferences since assuming office in 2014. Despite this, he has engaged in numerous interviews ahead of the ongoing Lower House election, which will determine the composition of the next government. However, his critics, particularly from the opposition, have questioned his reluctance to engage with the media in real-time.



Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, has openly challenged Modi to a debate, expressing his readiness to confront the prime minister on various issues. Gandhi's remarks imply skepticism about Modi's willingness to engage in unscripted discussions, echoing previous criticisms of the prime minister's interviews as being tightly controlled and predetermined.



Modi's stance on media engagement has sparked debates about transparency and accountability in governance, with differing perspectives on the role of press conferences in fostering public discourse and scrutiny. As the election unfolds, the prime minister's approach to media interaction remains a topic of interest, shaping perceptions of his leadership style and communication strategies.

