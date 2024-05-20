Media reports India contemplating acquiring Russian Igla-S system

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that India is poised to enhance its air defense capabilities with the imminent arrival of a new batch of Russian Igla-S short-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS). According to sources cited by The Hindu, the delivery, initially delayed due to payment issues, is now expected to be completed by the end of May to early June.



The procurement of Igla-S systems stems from a contract signed between Moscow and New Delhi last year, facilitating both the supply and licensed manufacturing of the weaponry in India. Rosoboronexport, Russia’s leading arms export body, announced the agreement, which involves the assembly of the systems by Adani Defense Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) under technology transfer.



The collaboration between Rosoboronexport and Adani Defense involves a hybrid approach, with imported missiles complemented by locally assembled or manufactured components such as sights, launchers, and batteries. The first batch of 24 systems, along with 100 missiles, was reportedly delivered to the Indian Army in April, marking a significant milestone in India’s modernization efforts.



The introduction of Igla-S MANPADS represents a substantial upgrade over the outdated Soviet-era Igla-M systems currently in use by India since the 1980s. With an interception range of up to 6km, the Igla-S is equipped to engage enemy aircraft and small-sized air targets, including cruise missiles. Its versatility is further augmented by the inclusion of the 9M342 missile, adaptable to various platforms, thereby enhancing its range and effectiveness against smaller airborne threats.



The procurement of Igla-S systems underscores India's commitment to fortifying its air defense capabilities, particularly along its border with China, where tensions persist. As India seeks to modernize its defense infrastructure and address evolving security challenges, the arrival of these advanced air defense systems is expected to bolster its defensive posture and contribute to regional stability.

