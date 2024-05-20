FM claims Modi able to save India from international turbulence

(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beacon of stability and resilience amidst the tumultuous waters of global crises. Speaking in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Jaishankar emphasized the indispensable need for experienced and steadfast leadership in navigating the complexities of today's world. He credited Modi's leadership style for India's resolute response to various global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist threats, and regional conflicts.



Jaishankar highlighted the Modi administration's firm and pragmatic approach in addressing critical issues, citing recent instances where decisive actions were taken. Notably, he commended the government's decision to continue oil purchases from Russia despite mounting pressure from Western nations. Additionally, he pointed to the successful evacuation of over 18,000 Indian nationals, primarily students, from Ukraine during the outbreak of hostilities in 2022. Modi's personal intervention, including direct communication with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens.



As India enters the midst of parliamentary elections, Modi's leadership qualities are under scrutiny, with the BJP leader seeking a historic third consecutive term as Prime Minister. The ongoing elections, spanning from April 19 to June 1, are a monumental exercise in democracy, involving nearly a billion eligible voters. Both Modi and Jaishankar, key figures in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), underscore the importance of strong leadership in steering India through uncertain times.



With Modi's leadership at the forefront, the Indian electorate faces a critical decision in choosing the direction of the nation amidst a backdrop of global challenges and opportunities. As the campaign unfolds, the discussion surrounding Modi's leadership and vision for the country takes center stage, shaping the narrative of India's future trajectory on the world stage.

