(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Myanmar has made significant anti-regime advances in recent months. Resistance forces have taken over 400 army bases and 50 towns.



The State Administrative Council (SAC ), under Chairman Min Aung Hlaing, now falters, unable to provide basic services.



Ethnic armed organizations and the People's Defense Forces, emerging post-2021 coup, now dominate politically and militarily.



China backs various groups, including the SAC, to protect its interests, while Western powers are encouraged to support these resistance efforts.



Ethnic groups like the Arakan, Shan, Karenni, and Mon push for self-determination, reflecting their unique historical identities, often suppressed by Myanmar's central authorities.







The international community, however, has endorsed Myanmar's colonial borders, sidelining ethnic aspirations.



Efforts by the central government to enforce unity have deepened ethnic grievances. Neighboring countries support Myanmar 's military governance to maintain stability and economic connections.



Post-2021, ethnic armies have pursued autonomy, achieving provisional independence in some regions.



These groups now navigate the challenges of self-governance under constant military pressure and manage ethnically diverse territories.



Climate change adds to the crisis, with central Myanmar at risk of becoming uninhabitable in the next decade due to environmental changes, threatening food security and displacing millions.



Local armed groups and civil society play vital roles in environmental efforts.

Empowering Local Leadership

Myanmar's disintegration underscores the need to identify local leaders who can engage with international and regional bodies.



Emerging micro-states might include Bamar-majority areas actively resisting the SAC.



The global community must back ethnic armies and foster new governance models that include military support.



However, this support is crucial to ending the military regime and promoting a federal democratic structure in Myanmar.



Currently, Myanmar's civil conflict is at a critical juncture. Opposition gains in ethnic-controlled regions challenge the junta, which suffers from low morale and defections.



The next steps in 2024 are crucial, with the opposition aiming to extend their influence to central areas like Mandalay.



China, increasingly dissatisfied with the junta, promotes ceasefires among major ethnic groups, potentially leading to a negotiated power transition.



International support, especially from leading democracies, could tip the scales in favor of the opposition.



In short, this could lead to a possible end to prolonged conflict and the creation of a networked federal democracy in Myanmar.

