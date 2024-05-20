Bouncing Back: Buenos Aires Leads The Real Estate Revival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The real estate landscape in Latin America is showing signs of revival, with Buenos Aires at the forefront, poised for a robust recovery by year's end.



Fueled by new mortgage initiatives and strong demand, the city has witnessed its most substantial monthly housing price increase since April 2018.



From July 2023 to April 2024, Buenos Aire saw housing prices rise by 3.1%, with notable growth in four out of five neighborhoods.



The pandemic brought significant challenges, halting economic activity across various sectors, including real estate.



Prices plummeted by as much as 50% over nearly six years. However, recent months have signaled a shift towards stabilization and gradual recovery.















This recovery, albeit still modest, contrasts with other American regions where markets have not only rebounded but also exceeded pre-pandemic levels.



Leandro Molina of Grupo QuintoAndar comments on the revitalization in the real estate sector across Argentina and Peru.

Diverse Trends Amidst Economic Shifts

Meanwhile, Lima contrasts this trend with a boost in sales and rental prices, spurred by recent interest rate hikes.



However, the rates are beginning to ease, fueling optimism for both realtors and buyers.



Mexico City and São Paulo outpace Buenos Aires in demand and cost per square meter. However, Lima remains the most budget-friendly choice.









Despite a general slowdown, Mexico City's used residential sector has surged by 29% since June 2023.



Brazilian cities like São Paulo and Brasilia have seen a 4% increase in property prices annually as of the first quarter of the year.



Rio de Janeiro, on the other hand, faced a 5% drop, with expectations of a market recovery spurred by favorable housing policies and reduced interest rates.



Looking ahead to 2024, the outlook is optimistic, with lower interest rates reducing housing finance costs.



Government programs like "My House, My Life" are poised to stimulate the market, especially in lower-cost housing segments.











This dynamic presents a mixed but hopeful picture of Latin America's urban centers. Recovery trajectories differ but generally trend towards growth and stabilization in the real estate sector.











