Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Death: India Declare One-Day Mourning On 21 May

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, along with his foreign minister, died in a helicopter crash, the government on India on 20 May announced a one-day mourning on 21 May through out the country.

On Tuesday, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Releasing an official announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote, \"H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran have passed away in a helicopter crash. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Government of India has declared a one day's state mourning on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) throughout the country.\"\"On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,\" the MHA statement said on Monday, the charred wreckage of the helicopter was found after overnight rescue operations. Reports said that the rescue team was unable to reach the site of the crash on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and fog in the area the death of President Raisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence. He took to x and wrote that India \"stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”More to come....

MENAFN20052024007365015876ID1108234615