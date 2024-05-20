Death Toll From Russian Attack On Recreation Centre In Kharkiv Region Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, divers found a man killed in a strike on a recreation centre on 19 May, bringing the number of victims of a Russian missile strike to seven.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Unfortunately, the 51-year-old man who was reported missing has died. As of now, the diving unit of the State Emergency Service has found fragments of his body. The operation is ongoing. This brings the death toll to 7. 28 people were injured," the post reads. Read also:
One person reported missing after strike on recreation center in Kharkiv
region
As reported, on 19 May, Russian troops fired Iskanders at a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. Six people were killed and 28 were injured , including police and ambulance workers who arrived after the first strike.
One man was reported missing .
A total of 12 people died as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region on 19 May.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
