Russian Missile Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down a Russian Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Command East said this in a post on Facebook.

"Around 11:00 in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit from the Air Command East shot down a Kh-59/69 guided missile," the post reads.

Situation at front escalated, Pokrovsk sector hottest – General Staff

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed all 29 Russian Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs on the night of May 20.