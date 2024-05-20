China Adds US Firms To Unreliable Entities List Over Taiwan Arms Sales

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 20 (KUNA) -- China announced on Monday the inclusion of US companies on its unreliable entities list, blaming them for selling arms to Taiwan, official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The companies include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security, the Ministry of Commerce said. "They will be barred from engaging in China-related import or export activities, and are forbidden to make new investments in China," the ministry said.

Senior executives of the companies are prohibited from entering China, while their work permits will be revoked, along with their visitor and residential status, and the related applications they submit will not be approved, according to the ministry. "Such measures are being taken to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests," it said.

The announcement comes after Washington further increased additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products last week, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel and aluminum, and cranes. China has lodged solemn representations over the tariff hike, and warned that it would take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests.

The trade relationship between China and the US has been fraught with tension, marked by a series of tariff hikes and trade restrictions. Recently, the US increased tariffs on Chinese products, including high-tech items and critical minerals. Additionally, military tensions over Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, have further strained relations, with the US continuing to supply arms to the island. (end)

