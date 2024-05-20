Qadsia Against Salmiya For Amir Football Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Qadsia football team will play against Salmiya team on Tuesday for the final of the 2023-24 season of Amir Football Cup in Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Qadsia qualified for the final after defeating Al-Arabi with a score of (2-1) while Salmiya qualified after defeating Al-Tadamon (3-0) in the semi-final matches.

Croatian coach of Salmiya Club Ante Misha said in the press conference for the final match on Monday that Qadsia is ready for this long awaited match and that he will do everything to win the cup.

For his part, coach of Qadsia Club Dr. Mohammad Al-Anazi said that tomorrow's match will be difficult and that he knows the strength of Salmiya club, the keys to the game, points that can affect his team, and that Qadsia must play a perfect match to win.

The tournament was held 61 times before this season, with Kuwait, Qadsia and Al-Arabi each winning the title 16 times, Kazma 8 times, while Salmiya and Yarmouk each won it twice and Al-Fahaheel once. (end)

