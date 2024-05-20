New Iranian President, Foreign Minister Named

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim president, a day after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the cabinet, meeting in emergency session, also appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister, succeeding Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who also died in the crash. It also appointed six specialized committees to run the country's affairs during the next period, Mehr News Agency reported.According to the constitution, the interim president has 50 days to hold presidential elections in coordination with the heads of the judicial and legislative bodies.The Supreme Leader has declared a five-day mourning period after the death of Raisi and an accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijani border on Sunday.