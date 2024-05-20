ASE Closes Slightly Higher At 2390 Points

Amman, May 20 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading session with a slight increase of 0.04 percent, bringing the index to 2,390 points.The session saw 2.7 million shares traded across 2,532 contracts, amounting to a total trading value of JD4.1 million.Share prices for 36 companies decreased, while 33 companies saw their share prices rise, and 24 companies' share prices remained stable.

