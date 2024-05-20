Situation At Front Escalated, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, the situation at the front has escalated, with more than 30 combat engagements taking place.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 10:30 on Monday, May 20, Ukrinform reports.

Over the last day, 140 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched five missile attacks using six missiles, dropped 79 guided aerial bombs deploying 1,066 drones, including 82 Shahed and Lancet UAVs.

The invaders fired 4,056 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas using various types of weapons, including 118 MLRS attacks.

On the night of May 20, Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and launched 29 Shahed drones from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk. Ukrainian forces shot down all 29 enemy drones over the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Lviv regions.

Over the past day, the Air Force and the Defense Forces' missile and artillery units hit two enemy personnel concentration areas, four command posts, three artillery systems, and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Russia's total combat losses in the past day amounted to about 1,400 troops. The enemy also lost 14 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, two MLRS, four air defense systems, 81 operational and tactical UAVs, one missile, one ship, 60 vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, the situation at the front has escalated, with Russian invaders firing 533 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and using more than 50 kamikaze drones. More than 30 combat engagements took place, including one missile and one air strike each.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack in the Starytsia village sector. The situation is under control. In addition, Ukrainian troops took measures to reinforce defensive lines and positions in designated areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an attack in the Synkivka sector. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting assault operations in certain areas. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk sector, the number of enemy attacks slightly decreased compared to the previous day. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka were repelled today. Two combat clashes are ongoing near Klishchiivka. Russians have not had success there. The situation is under control.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is tense. The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 12 times since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokol, Novopokrovsk and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is tense southwest of Ocheretyne. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, three Russian attacks continue near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. Two enemy attacks have already been successfully repelled in the areas of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders have already made two attempts to advance near Staromaiorske. One attempt was repelled, and another battle is ongoing. Ukrainian forces have retained their positions.

In the Dnipro Rover sector, one combat engagement is ongoing near Krynky. Ukrainian defenders have repelled another attack today. The enemy has not achieved success.

The command is taking measures to allocate reserves and firepower.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces neutralized 8,280 Russian troops in the past week.