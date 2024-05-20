Kuwait Information Ministry: News Broadcasting Channel Test Launch In July

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information announced on Monday that it would test launch a news broadcasting channel in July as part of its new strategy to follow up on local, regional and international developments.

After a meeting held by the Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, the Ministry's Spokesperson Dr. Bader Al-Enezi told KUNA that the news channel to be launched will include news bulletins, summaries, cultural programs and talk shows, around the clock.

"The channel's policy will be compatible with the foreign policy of Kuwait regarding foreign issues, and will work to highlight the most important local events and achievements and present them as a news interface for the country," he said.

"In light of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's latest speech, the channel will shed the light on the government's achievements and work with the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in cooperation with the media, institutes and ministries," he noted.

"The channel will use the latest technology in the field of television broadcasting, photography and directing, in studios operating at the highest levels and by benefiting from the expertise and technical crews of the Ministry of Information," he added. (end)

