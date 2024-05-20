China Adds US Firms To Unreliable Entities List

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 20 (KUNA) -- China announced on Monday the inclusion of US companies on its unreliable entities list, blaming them for selling arms to Taiwan, official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The companies include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Boeing Defense, Space and Security, the Ministry of Commerce said.

"They will be barred from engaging in China-related import or export activities, and are forbidden to make new investments in China," the ministry said.

Senior executives of the companies are prohibited from entering China, while their work permits will be revoked, along with their visitor and residential status, and the related applications they submit will not be approved, according to the ministry. "Such measures are being taken to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests," it said.

The announcement comes after Washington further increased additional tariffs on its imports of Chinese products last week, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, critical minerals, semiconductors, steel and aluminum, and cranes.

China has lodged solemn representations over the tariff hike, and warned that it would take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests. (end)

