Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Iranian Pres. Raisi

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber over the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash. His Highness the Amir also expressed similar sentiments to the families of the deceased, wishing them and the Iranian people patience and solace. (end) aai

