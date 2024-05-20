Kuwait PM Offers Condolences On Iranian Pres. Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Iranian Acting President Mohammad Mokhber over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash. In the cable, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims and the Iranian people. (pickup previous) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.