Saudi King, Crown Prince Express Condolences Over Iranian Pres. Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Jeddah, May 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prince Mohammad bin Salman, expressed their deepest condolences to Iranian Acting President, Mohammad Mokhber, and to the people of Iran over the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi during an aircraft accident.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) indicated that they received the news of the death with deep sorrow, expressing wishes of solace and patience to the families of the decreased.

Iranian state television announced early Monday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, were killed in the helicopter crash that was carrying them from East Azerbaijan province. (end)

